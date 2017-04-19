Brazos County Jail mental health compliance procedures

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
BCSO releases new images of suspect in 1981 cold caseApr 18, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
President George H.W. Bush returns to hospital with…Apr 18, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
-
Bill Flores holds telephone town hall meeting…Apr 18, 2017, 4:06 p.m.