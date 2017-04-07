Brazos County man sentenced to life in prison for death of seven month old

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- Talawrence Tennell, 38, will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Brazos County jury convicted him of Capital murder.

Tennell was arrested on Feb. 25, 2015 after 7 month old Hailey Burleson died from blunt force trauma to her head and body.

The incident happened when baby Hailey's mother left her with Tennell to take her older daughter to an eye appointment. When she returned she found Tennell holding her lifeless baby and immediately called 911, who had not been called by Tennell.

The only explanation Tennell gave was that Hailey had fallen off the bed.

When she arrived to the hospital, Hailey was covered in bruises and suffered from a broken wrist, arm, femur, ribs, and a shattered skull. Emergency personnel and the emergency room doctor testified that these were the worst injuries they had ever seen in their career.

The brain was injured as a result of the force and trauma suffered.

Testimony showed that these injuries could not have occurred from falling off a bed.

During the investigation officers determined that Tennell was high on PCP at the time of the murder.

Voluntary intoxication on drugs and alcohol is not a defense to committing a crime in the State of Texas therefore the jury found Tennell to still be responsible for his conduct in the death of Hailey.

"After two years, justice was finally provided for Hailey Burleson. People who use drugs will still be held responsible for their actions, even when they commit the most senseless acts. The jury ensured tat happened." said Kara Comte, the Assistant District Attorney.

