One thing that can never disappoint is a good ole Philly Cheesesteak.

Filled with meat and cheese it is hard to find one that you just absolutely hate. That's why when I visited Blake's Steaks Sandwhich Shop I knew I wouldn't leave with an empty stomach.

Blake Zeitman came up with the idea after a night out with some friends from South Jersey.

"My wife and I took a 5 1/2 week road trip across the east coast to eat sandwiches with about a week in Philly asking questions, going into other people’s kitchens and just trying every sandwich I could get my hands on," said Zeitman.

The result of all this was Blake's Steaks.

When I went into the restaurant I was able to try two of their most popular items including "The O.G." and "Return of the Mack."

"The O.G." was very simple a traditional Cheesesteak with melted cheese. "The Return of the Mack" was served up just like "The O.G." but also included fried mac n' cheese bites and ranch.

Both were very delicious and full of flavor. You could taste the juiciness of the steak and the savory bread, which is brought in from the East Coast.

"We pride ourselves on doing things the Philly Way and using real Philly ingredients," said Zeitman. "We also like playing with our food and coming up with things that are unique to us."

Blake's Steaks Sandwich Shop is located at 700 University Dr. East in College Station, Texas.

For more information on Blake's Steaks and what they have to offer check out their Facebook Page.

"We are also excited because we will soon be doing brunch later hours on the weekends and even beer and wine to go."

