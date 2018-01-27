Brazos Valley Bites: Top of the Hill - Greasy Burgers

When you think of a good burger many places can come to mind.

From fast food to dine-in restaurants the options are endless, and you can find some out of the world options if you look in the right places.

That’s what bought me to Top of the Hill – Greasy Burgers. A small family owned burger shop on the outskirts of Bryan, Texas.

When I found Top of the Hill I met the owner and operator, Retha Valero.

Retha has owned the store for 16 years, and the cool thing is just about every staff member is family.

When Retha took Top of the Hill under her wing she renamed it and focused on making food that would fill people’s hearts and bellies with pure joy.

“Mom has always loved cooking and it makes her happy seeing people enjoy what they are eating,” said Zeneta Wager, Retha’s daughter and employee of Top of the Hill.

So, when I went to try their menu out I had the Hot Mess, Bacon Cheeseburger and Hot Damn Fries.

The Hot Mess is literally exactly how it sounds… A hot mess!

Made with double meat, bacon, cheese and covered with homemade chili, shredded cheese and grilled jalapenos the burger had to be eaten with silverware.

It was big enough to feed two and paired perfectly with the Hot Damn Fries.

The Hot Damn Fires were a plate full of fries covered with grilled jalapenos, onions, bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing.

When I say the burger was out of this world I mean it. The taste and combination of ingredients paired perfectly.

If you are looking for a small out of the way eatery then Top of the Hill is right for you.

Top of the Hill is located at 2444 Lakewood Dr in Bryan, Texas.

For more information you can visit Top of the Hill - Greasy Burgers Facebook page.

Do you have a restaurant that you’d like to see be featured on Brazos Valley Bites? Shoot us an email at news@kagstv.com and we will check it out!



