Brazos Valley event promoter arrested

On Saturday July 1 the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at the Texas World Speedway in south Brazos County.

There was an event being held at this location being called “Four Horseman Trail Ride and Campout.” In which there were several thousands in attendance.

During the investigation into this incident, it was discovered that Marvin Scott, the promoter of the event had an agreement with TWS (Texas World Speedway) Motorsports LLC on February 10, 2017.

Mr. Scott promoted the event on Facebook as the 4Horsemen 16th Annual Campout and Tail Ride at Texas World Speed Way. Through research it was found that Mr. Scott did not receive a Mass Gathering Permit through Brazos County.

On August 4, 2017, a warrant of arrest was issued for Mr. Scott for the offense of Promote Mass Gathering without Permit. On August 7, 2017, Mr. Scott was arrested on this warrant. This case has subsequently been transferred to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office.

