Brazos Valley Red Cross seeks volunteers for relief efforts

BRYAN, Texas - As Hurricane Harvey bears down along the coast, the American Red Cross of the Brazos Valley is busy training volunteers to help operate their evacuation shelters.

“90 percent of everything the Red Cross does is done by a volunteer. So we can’t do what we do as the second most recognized brand in the world without our volunteers,” said Executive Director Amy Grace.



A part of that volunteer work is setting up hundreds of cots in evacuation shelters so evacuees have a place to lay their head at night.

Shelter volunteer Garrett Hanson says that when he was living in Virginia, there were many times the Red Cross helped him and his family. So now that he can pay it forward, he is happy to be there for those in need.

“I think it brings us closer together. A disaster doesn't feel as bad when you have people there to help bring you back up, lift you in spirit so we'll be there,” said Hanson



For anyone interested in volunteering the Red Cross will be hosting training session tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m at their Bryan office located at 4244 Boonville Rd, Bryan, TX 77802.

For a list of open shelters or to locate loved ones who may have been effected by the storm you can visit the Red Cross website.

