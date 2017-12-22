Breaking down tax reform and government shutdown with Rep. Bill Flores

United States President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign the Tax Cut and Reform Bill in the Oval Office at The White House in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

BRYAN, Texas---This week, congress passed both sweeping tax reform and a short-term spending bill that averted a government shutdown.

Ahead of the spending vote, Rep. Flores told us he was confident the spending bill would pass both chambers. It keeps the government running until mid January, as well as temporarily funds CHIP (The Children’s Health Insurance Program). CHIP provides health care for roughly 9 million kids, according to NBC News.

Additionally, the house passed an $81 billion disaster relief package to help aid victims of recent hurricanes and wildfires. The senate will likely take that up in the new year.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome of the passage of tax reform,” said Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores (R-TX17). Passing the tax reform bill was a big legislative win for the republican party.

According to the New York Times, the average person in the Brazos Valley stands to get a $1,120 tax cut from this newly minted tax law. An average Brazos Valley resident is married, has 1 child, and makes roughly $60,000, according to the local economic policy research group Research Valley Partnership.

Even without those deductions, a single Brazos Valley resident, with no kids, making approximately $60,000 (or at least in the second tax bracket $25k-$75k) would still take home a $640 tax cut, according to the New York Times tax calculator.

