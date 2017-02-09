Brenham driver license office temporarily closed for renovations

(Photo: Summers, Zac)

BRENHAM, Texas -- The driver license office in Brenham is temporarily closed for renovations.

The office, located on Highway 290 West, is undergoing several upgrades, including improving customer flow to help with efficiency and customer service experience.

“Although the temporary closure of this location may be a brief inconvenience, I am confident that the renovations will deliver an efficient office for both the public and the staff,” said State Senator Lois Kolkhorst.

The office is expected to reopen later in March.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recommends customers visit the Hempstead office, located at 235 Highway 290 East.

