Bryan Animal Center full after storms hit

BRYAN, Texas - The Bryan Animal Center needs your help in adopting or fostering their pets.

The shelter is over capacity since the rain storms that hit our area. An influx of cats and dogs have taken over, the shelter says this always happens after a big storm but there are way to help prevent your pets from being spooked and running away.

"If your pet is scared of storms and you know that, or even if you don't, you need to be on the precautious side, take them out on walks on a leash instead of just letting them run free in our backyard. It doesn't take a lot for them to jump over our fence or dig a hole under it," Alma Garcia with Bryan Animal Center said.

Alma also says to get your pet micro-chipped that way if your pet does get out, you have a better chance of getting them back home.

The shelter is asking for people to please help foster or come by and adopt.

