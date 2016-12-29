(Photo: Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

BRYAN, Texas - Bryan City Council member Rueben Marin and his girlfriend, Valerie Mendoza, were arrested Thursday morning after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

According to Bryan Police, 42-year-old Marin and 34-year-old Mendoza got into a physical altercation at Marin's home.

Police say Mendoza's father called authorities because he needed help removing his daughter from Marin's home.

Marin and Mendoza were allegedly intoxicated and playing a game when the couple got into an argument.

According to the report, at some point, things turned physical. Marin told Mendoza to leave his home and she refused.

Mendoza's father told police he came to the home and witnessed Marin drag Mendoza out of the home and at some point, Mendoza ran back into the home.

Police arrived and discovered Mendoza hiding in a bedroom. A responding officer also observed multiple scratch marks on Marin's face and noticed the odor of metabolized alcohol.

When police arrived, Marin asked "You know who I am right?", and listed names of officers, mentioning he'd just been elected to city council.

The officer noted that Marin said "I have some lipstick on my face." However, the officer says marks weren't lipstick, but dried blood.

Police were able to get Mendoza out of the bedroom and noticed an injury near one of eyes and also observed the smell of alcohol on her body.

In the report, Mendoza says Marin did not punch her but possibly hit her with the back of his hand.

However, Marin says Mendoza came at him and he put his hand out to stop her from coming at him and that movement may have caused the injury.

Police determined that both parties were aggressive and both Marin and Mendoza were arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail.

Marin is charged with assault that causes bodily injury and family violence. His bond is set at $5,000.

Mendoza is charged with the same offenses and her bond is also $5,000.

