Bryan double murder suspect arrested in Caldwell

Breaking news tonight as we go live in Caldwell where police were in an hour and half long standoff with murder suspect Frankie Lee Bell Jr.

KAGS 7:26 PM. CST January 25, 2018

CALDWELL, Texas -- After months on the run, police caught up with double murder suspect Frankie Lee Bell, Jr. Thursday afternoon. 

The US Marshals confirm Bell, Jr. was taken into custody peacefully after a 90 minute standoff at a home in Caldwell. 

 

Bell, Jr., 29,  is wanted for the October 2017 murder of brothers Terant and Dominique Franklin at their home on Frankfort street in Bryan.  

In November, Bell, Jr. was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.  DPS was offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. 

