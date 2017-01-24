Bryan ISD board approves $3.3 million dollar renovation at Rudder HS

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - The Bryan ISD school board has approved a $3.3 million dollar expansion at Rudder High School.

The new construction is targeted at expanding a career technical education program. The new building will have a larger agriculture shop, animal science class, horticulture classes and three regular classes.

The board voted unanimously to place this work shop at Rudder for several reasons, one being, to help Rudder stand alone on its own.

"We don't want Rudder to be Bryan High School's little brother, we want it to have an identity of its own. So we really feel like by having this CTE, we are really giving it an identity of its own," Jeff Windsor, director of construction services said.

The portable buildings that are being used no for agriculture will be turned into a place where they can house cosmetology and barber classes.

