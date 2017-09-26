Bryan ISD early voting has opened

BRYAN, Texas - The polls are open this week early voting for Bryan ISD is under way.

The lone item on the ballot, to raise taxes for school funding. Bryan ISD is asking voters to approve a tax rate increase opposed to a total tax rate decrease.

The increase is only a few cents but would help the district pay for things like teacher raises, and adding seat belts to school busses.

"Bryan ISD really needs our help right now so I really hope everyone comes out to vote, there is only one thing on the ballot so please come out and vote," Sandie Light said.

If you would like to vote on this topic you can go to Arena Hall on Tabor Road in Bryan.

