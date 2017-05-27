BRYAN, Texas—Giavonna Yarbrough has a stack of medals showing her many successes.

On Saturday, Gia will be in the spotlight again when she walks across the graduation stage as the Rudder High School Class of 2017 Valedictorian.

Gia’s parents say this is a dream she’s had for many years.

“She wants to see a task to completion and she wants to be the best at everything she does,” said Gia’s mother, Devorah Yarbrough.

To those around her, there’s no doubt this motivated young lady has always gone the extra mile to do her best.

From taking a full rigorous course load at Rudder High School to participating in numerous after school activities, this 18-year-old senior is busy.

Through her Health Science program at Rudder High, she’s found a few other activities to take up her time.

“I’ve participated in the EMT Basic Certification program and the Pharmacy Technician Certification program,” said Gia. “I’ll be pursuing certification in both of those,” she added.

If that’s not enough, every morning and night, she also takes care of a few special animals.

“I like to ride horses. I just love the feeling that knowing an animal doesn’t judge you and that they love you,” said Gia.

However, Gia doesn’t attribute her hard work ethic for her many accolades.

“I feel like I’ve been blessed with great teachers who’ve supported me and pushed me to what sometimes feels like the impossible, showing me I can succeed,” said Gia.

One of those educators, Rudder High School math teacher Jennifer Harris, sees Gia’s daily dedication to achieving her goals.

“She’s always willing to do whatever it takes to be the best she can be,” said Harris. “She’ll work late on that extra project, but she divides her time. I don’t even know how she does it.”

Harris added, “She’s constantly working on so many different things just to make herself the best that she can be. She’s amazing.”

For the girl who’s always loved science, Gia will pursue a career in Physical Therapy to work with athletes— but not just any athlete.

“By the time I was 12 or 13, I had it narrowed down to rodeo sports medicine,” said Gia.

Gia says she and her father watched the Professional Bull Riders events on television and noticed when they highlighted the Justin Sports Medicine team.

“I looked it up and read about it,” said Gia. “It just fits exactly what I want to do.”

When Gia takes the podium for her speech as the number one ranked student in the Class of 2017, there’s not a doubt she’ll express her gratitude to all that have motivated and supported her.

“My teachers are probably the biggest part of who I am and what I’ve been able to accomplish, aside from my parents,” Gia said.

Moreover, as a Bryan native, she feels like the community where she grew up is a big factor behind her success.

“I am a representative of the good in my community,” said Gia. “My community is one that’s full of success. It just takes work and drive to get there.”

This week, the Brazos County Commissioners recognized Gia for being the first African-American valedictorian at Rudder High School.

Gia will head off to Baylor University in the fall with over $77,000 earned in scholarships.

Bryan ISD officials tell us Gia is the predicted valedictorian. Final rankings will be published in June.

