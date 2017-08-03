Bryan PD in search of missing girl

BRYAN, Texas -- Bryan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Luna Curtiss left her residence on Vinewood Dr on Sunday July 30 at around 11:30pm and was reported as a runaway on July 31st.

The Criminal Investigation Division has investigated all leads. Luna Curtiss family and friends have not heard from her or know where she may be.

Anyone with information contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.



