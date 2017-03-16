Bryan Police Department investigate aggravated robbery

BRYAN, TEXAS -- - The Bryan Police Department needs your help identifying an individual in connection to a aggravated robbery.

On March 16 at around 9:50 a.m. officers from the Bryan Police Department responded to Rana Grocery, located at 1501 Groesbeck Road, for an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

An unidentified black male entered the store, pulled out a weapon and demanded money.

The male fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was injured during the robbery.

If you recognize this individual or have any information about the robbery, the Bryan Police Department is asking you to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).





