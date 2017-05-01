Bryan Police Department Opens New Exchange Zone

BRYAN, TX-- - If you live in Bryan now you have a secure place to exchange goods, the Bryan Police Department opened it's new exchange zone just out of the parking lot of Bryan Municipal Court.

The area is recording all the time.

Justin Stancil, or Scooter as he's known to his customers, is the owner of Lost Souls Bike store in Bryan. While he has a physical shop not too far from the exchange zone, he also uses websites like Craigslist to also sell his bikes.

“You never really know when someone wants a bike. It could be middle of the day, early in the morning," Stancil said. “It would take away from the fear factor of selling because the police department is right there."

Kelley McKethan, the Public Information officer of the Bryan Police Department, says this zone was created in direct response to the communities needs.

"...Online presence of online sales has increased. We wanted to give the people a place where they can exchange that,” Officer McKethan said.

The exchange zone is recording 24/7, however it is not monitored. If an incident were to occur, you must call 911.

