Bryan Police in search of shooting suspect

BRYAN, Texas -- A warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to a shooting last night in Bryan.

On July 31. two people were involved in a physical altercation on the 1300 block of Baker where one person was shot.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Justin Keith Byrd (30 year old resident of Bryan) in connection to the shooting that occurred.

The victim is still in stable condition and has been admitted to CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

Byrd is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone has information about his whereabouts they are encouraged to contact their local police department.

