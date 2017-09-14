Bryan Police investigating homicide, suspect in custody

Update : William Thomas Currie III, the suspect in the Carlos Mar shooting, is now in custody.

Currie was arrested off of Spring Loop in College Station without incident.

We will update you with more information as it is made available.

Update : The Bryan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained an arrest warrant on William Thomas Currie III, 35, of Bryan, for the shooting death of Carlos Mar.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call 979-361-3888 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.





Update : The victim has been identified as Carlos DeJesus Mar, 30, of Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas -- Bryan Police are investigating a homicide, after finding a man's body in a parking lot early Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a man down at the Citi Trends store on south Texas Avenue around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers say the man was dead from a possible gunshot wound.

Blinn College Police and College Station Police are assisting the Bryan Police Criminal Investigation Division with the case.

Post Office Street from Texas Ave. to Cavitt Street was closed Thursday morning for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

