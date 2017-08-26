Bryan Police Officer rescues someone from Lake Bryan

BRYAN, Texas-- Two people are in the hospital after being pulled from Lake Bryan Saturday.

According to Bryan Police, an officer was patrolling the lake around 6 p.m., when he was flagged down by a person who said two people were struggling in the water.

The officer then swam out into the water and rescued the one of the people.

Police said a member of the group they were with pulled the other person out of the water.

Authorities said both victims are in their 20’s and were taken to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Bryan Texas Utilities sent out a statement saying Lake Bryan is now closed to the public due to the severe weather in Brazos County.

