Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BRYAN, Texas - The Bryan Police officer who was shot in a ballistic vest in yesterday's shooting has been identified as Joel Bravo.

Bravo has been with Bryan PD for 11 years and is currently assigned to the Night Patrol Division. Bravo was taken to a nearby hospital and was released with minor injuries and bruising. He is at home with his family resting at this time.

(© 2016 KAGS)