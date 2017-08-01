KAGS
Bryan Power Outage Leaves Aprox. 650 People Without Power

Jay O'Brien, KAGS 8:26 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

BRYAN, TEXAS - BRYAN, Texas--A power outrage on Thursday night left roughly 650 people without power, according to a spokesperson for Bryan Texas Utilities. 

The outage occurred around 7pm Thursday night and most power was restored within the hour. 

It happened after a bird flew into power equipment, near the Whataburger on Elm Ave in Bryan. Crews turned off power to the affected area to replace equipment. 

 

 

