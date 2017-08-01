Bryan Power Outage Leaves Aprox. 650 People Without Power

power line (Photo: nuriamp)

BRYAN, TEXAS - BRYAN, Texas--A power outrage on Thursday night left roughly 650 people without power, according to a spokesperson for Bryan Texas Utilities.

The outage occurred around 7pm Thursday night and most power was restored within the hour.

It happened after a bird flew into power equipment, near the Whataburger on Elm Ave in Bryan. Crews turned off power to the affected area to replace equipment.

