Bryan Power Outage Leaves Aprox. 650 People Without Power

BRYAN, TEXAS - BRYAN, Texas--A power outrage on Thursday night left roughly 650 people without power, according to a spokesperson for Bryan Texas Utilities.
The outage occurred around 7pm Thursday night and most power was restored within the hour.
It happened after a bird flew into power equipment, near the Whataburger on Elm Ave in Bryan. Crews turned off power to the affected area to replace equipment.
