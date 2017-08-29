'BTHO HARVEY' shirts flying off shelves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Aggieland Outfitters is known for their t-shirts and now, a special one has been made for Harvey victims.

Bearing the banner "BTHO Harvey" 100 percent of the profits of the $12 shirts will go to the Harvey relief funds.

They've already sold more than 2,000 shirts since Monday and have raised 17,000 dollars.

"As everyone knows, one of our historic rivals is UT and we have people coming in an commentating and saying you know, I bleed orange but I'm going to buy one of these shirts in order to give back and that has been a really cool thing to see and its been a great part of this," Katheen Sportsman, Director of Marketing said.

Nearly 1,000 t-shirts were printed just on Tuesday to fill online orders and to go out in the stores. Aggieland Outfitters said as long as the demand is there for the shirt, they will continue to print them.

