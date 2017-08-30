'BTHO HARVEY' student group collects donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - We've all seen how powerful social media can be during a disaster from organizing rescues to broadcasting desperate cries for help.

One student at Texas A&M took to twitter to see if anyone wanted to help with Harvey recovery efforts.

Greta Swift asked on Twitter for groups to come together and start a donation drive. 200 A&M organizations later, they have nearly 15,000 dollars and several cases of water and food to donate.

"This all started on social media and we are getting so many messages asking us where they can drop off items and that's been the coolest part about everything ," Swift said.

President Young got word of this group and dropped off several items on Wednesday.

"I brought snacks, rice, water, anything that people would need. We are so pleased with what Greta is doing that we couldn't help but participate," Young said.

