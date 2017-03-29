KAGS
Bullet Proof Vests For K-9 Unit at Bryan PD

Ten-year-old Kaydee Muntean started a fundraiser to help buy vests for two Bryan PD K9 officers. Local business Sit means Sit funded the rest.

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 6:37 PM. CDT March 29, 2017

BRYAN, Texas - Officer with The Bryan Police Department are fortunate enough to have bullet proof vests, and now their K-9 unit will have them as well.

The funding for these vests came from 10 year old Kaydee Muntean and the organization Sit Means Sit.

"It was a win, win. they had a need and we had an ability to give back to the community and we just really wanted to get involved," Ryan Leach, owner of Sit Means Sit said.

The dog training organization paid the difference for the vests after Kaydee raised $500 through her lemonade stand.

"I was proud of myself and happy. Me and my mom really like the police," she said.

Now Rox and Blitz will be even more protected when out in the field working.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


