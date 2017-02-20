Burleson GOP hosts 'Reagan Day' dinner

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

SOMERVILLE, Texas - The Burleson County GOP hosted its second annual Reagan Day Dinner in honor of President Ronald Reagan.

The celebration featured keynote speaker George P. Bush who is serving as the current land commissioner of Texas.

Burleson County Republican Chairman Sam Johnson, says that his purpose in planning the event was to honor the man Ronald Reagan was.

"I hope people remember the contributions President Reagan gave and not only how he stood for something but also the way he stood for something. I think it's important in todays environment to be civil and take the time to listen, but also believe in what you believe in," said Johnson.

Also present were guest speakers Congressman Bill Flores and State Representative Leighton Schubert, who spoke on the progress the Republican Party has made since the November election.

