Burn ban ordered for Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas - The Brazos County Commissioners Court has ordered a burn ban due to the current weather conditions.

Despite the recent rainfall, officials say the current drought index for Brazos County is reading well above the minimum and the burn ban is necessary for public safety.

“It doesn't take much for a fire to pick up when there's a grass or wild land fire. It could spread to a house or other buildings or multiple acres of land. It becomes a life safety issue for all involved,” said Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Ware.

That burn ban will be in effect for the next 90 days unless the commissioners court decides to lift it earlier.

This doesn't prohibit you from any last-minute Summer grilling but officials with the Department of Emergency Management advise the public to take caution when doing so.

