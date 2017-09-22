Caldwell High teacher charged with improper relationship with student

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case of an improper relationship between a female teacher and several students at Caldwell High School.

The Sheriff's Office was notified on Sept. 12 by school officials and the investigation began immediately.

The investigation showed the teacher had a relationship with a 16 year old male student that began in the beginning of 2017.

A warrant was issued for Aracely Sauceda, 24, of Bryan and she turned herself in to the Burleson County Jail on Sept. 16.

She was charged with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student and Indecency with a Child.

She posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.

More charges are pending in this case and the Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of this incident

© 2017 KAGS-TV