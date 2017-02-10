Caldwell ISD bus involved in fatal wreck

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

CALDWELL, Texas -- A Caldwell ISD bus was involved in a fatal wreck on Highway 21 Friday afternoon.

Fatal ax involving Caldwell ISD bus. Driver of truck is dead. 11 children/1 driver on bus. 1 child and bus driver taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/d1PRiG7bBu — Zac Summers (@KAGS_Zac) February 10, 2017

According to DPS, the bus was stopped to drop off students just after 4:00 pm, when a Ford pickup truck hit it from behind. The driver of the truck, Delbert Lightsey, 95 of Cadwell, died at the scene.

This is on Highway 21 East, in front of Cooks Point Methodist Church. pic.twitter.com/YZmPoZjgvM — Zac Summers (@KAGS_Zac) February 10, 2017





Eleven students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The school bus driver was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Caldwell. One student was taken to Scott & White Hospital in College Station, and several others were taken to hospitals by their families. None of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Expect traffic delays on Hwy 21 East for awhile; traffic is slowly moving in on lane. pic.twitter.com/4Y0a76PS2m — Zac Summers (@KAGS_Zac) February 11, 2017

