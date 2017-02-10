Caldwell ISD bus involved in fatal wreck

CALDWELL, Texas -- A Caldwell ISD bus was involved in a fatal wreck on Highway 21 Friday afternoon.
According to DPS, the bus was stopped to drop off students just after 4:00 pm, when a Ford pickup truck hit it from behind. The driver of the truck, Delbert Lightsey, 95 of Cadwell, died at the scene.
Eleven students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The school bus driver was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Caldwell. One student was taken to Scott & White Hospital in College Station, and several others were taken to hospitals by their families. None of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.
