Caldwell ISD responds to threats

KAGS 11:23 AM. CST January 25, 2018

CALDWELL, Texas -- The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate threats apparently made against Caldwell ISD schools.  According to Superintendent Andrew Peters, on Wednesday a Caldwell High School student told administration about an electronic message regarding a threat to the campus Thursday. 

Thursday morning, Caldwell Middle School was placed into a brief lockdown because of what the district is calling a "copy cat".  The district posted on Facebook there was no immediate threat Thursday morning. 

Though the district says their investigation led them to believe there was no longer a threat, they say they will have law enforcement and additional adults at the high school campus for the next few days. 

 

 

