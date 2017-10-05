Calls to ban Bump Stocks grow and sales skyrocket

College Station, TX---Local Congressman Bill Flores and Senator John Cornyn are asking congress to reexamine legislation on bump stocks, in the wake of the Vegas shooting.

A bump stock allows you to modify a semi-automatic rifle, using the gun’s recoil to continually press your finger on the trigger, mimicking fully automatic gunfire. The ATF says Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, used 12 bump stocks to modify his semi-automatic weapons, like an AR-15.

.@BurdettAndSon's Barry Burdett explains how a #bumpstock works on a semi-automatic rifle. ATF says 12 were found in Vegas hotel #KAGS pic.twitter.com/pASCxYOIxM — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) October 6, 2017

In a statement to KAGS, Rep. Flores said, “I believe that the recent tragedy in Las Vegas prompts a congressional review of bump stocks and similar devices that allow semiautomatic weapons to behave like automatic weapons.”

Fully automatic weapons are outlawed in the US. It’s illegal for anyone, other than law enforcement, to buy a fully automatic weapon made after 1986.

And, any fully auto weapons that can be bought and sold are expensive, often exceeding $20,000 a rifle. But, bump stocks, which only cost between $300-$500, are attractive because they allow cheaper semi-automatic guns to behave life fully automatic weapons.

“An M16 military issued rifle is about a 700 round per minute,” says Barry Burdett, Manager of Burdett and Son Outdoor Adventure Shop in College Station. “On a semi-automatic rifle [with a bump stock] you may be able to get up to a 500-600 rate of fire—but that's with some experience.”

The chatter over banning bump stocks has led to an increase in sales. Burdett and Son ran out on Wednesday. The largest supplier, Slide Fire, has suspended all bump stock sales on their website so they can “provide the best services to [orders] already placed.”

Burdett says its not uncommon to see people rush to purchase guns or attachments in the wake of a tragedy. But, he told us, its not a part of the job any gun shop enjoys.

“Most of us would rather have not had the tragedy and the increase in sales, we would have traded all that back,” he said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV