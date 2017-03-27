Catoctin students shocked about attack plan

FREDERICK CO, MD (WUSA9) - There's disbelief and shock at Catoctin High School where one of their own is accused of planning to shoot up and bomb their school.

Nichole Cevario is a senior at Catoctin. She threatened to carry out some sort of violent act at Catcotin High School.

"It's really scary, honestly," said Liz, a junior.

Catoctin High School students who know 18-year-old Cevario say they're shocked that she could have been planning a violent attack on their school.

"Its frightening. I'm really glad they had extra security here. It kind of comforted everyone. I know some girls were upset," said Liz.

They describe Cevario as an easy-going classmate, not someone they ever feared.

Junior Stephen Hockschild said he worked with Cavario on a project.

"We could always joke around and everything. You would never expect her to do something like that," said Hockschild.

Sheriff deputies removed Cevario from class on Thursday.

On Monday, students learned of the plot she wrote out in her journal in which she planned to use a Remington shot gun and pipe bombs to carry out her attack.

"I'm so thankful that it didn't escalate," said Liz, who didn't want to give her last name.

"She's in my grade, I don't really know her that much, but, yeah, I know her name. Not someone you would think," said senior Zachery Scott

The attack was planned for April. The same month as the Columbine school shooting 18 years ago and the Virginia tech shooting in 2007.

"It shocked the most, hearing about it. I thought maybe she was like, iffy about it. But, it took it one step further when I saw the picture and the gun and and all the material. I just thought, 'that could've happened next month if it wasn't stopped,'" said junior Brendon Bozick, who added that the Frederick County Sheriff's Department "did a great job in helping prevent this."

