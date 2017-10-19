Child injured in hit-and-run accident

On Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 3600 block of Wellborn Rd for a Hit-and-Run accident.

A 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling south bound when a 13 year old female was struck as she and her 10 year old brother crossed the road.

The 10 year old male was not injured. The 13 year old female was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital and later transferred to Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston. She has serious injuries but was listed in stable condition.



The driver of the vehicle was located thanks to the assistance of witnesses.

Elmer Adonay Gonzales-Turcios, 29 of Bryan, was arrested for failing to stop and render aid.





