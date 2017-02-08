Child molester sentenced to 90 years in prison

Courtesy: Brazos County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Summers, Zac)

BRYAN, Texas -- A Bryan man has been sentenced to 90 years for sexual assaulting a child.

Joshua Sauseda, 27, also received the maximum sentence of 20 years for indecently touching another child. The judge ruled that the sentences will run concurrently.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from two young girls that Sauseda abused in 2014 and 2015; they were 13 and 15 at the time.

Two other girls also testified, during the punishment phase, that they had been abused by Sauseda, dating back to 2010 and 2004.

In a joint statement, assistant district attorneys Kara Comte and Ryan Calvert said, "the courage and strength of four young girls in speaking out has saved countless others from abuse at the hands of Joshua Sauseda. We are grateful to them.”

Sauseda will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years. He has a prior conviction for assaulting a family member in Brazos County in 2011.

