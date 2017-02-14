Chocolate covered strawberries at your leisure

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If you have noticed white tents around town, but if you haven't, there is still time to check them out.

Hand dipped chocolate covered strawberries from The Farm Patch is what you will find inside these tents as well as several roses to choose from. They hand make about 500 dozen strawberries each year in preparation for Valentine's Day.

"We have gotten a good reaction and everybody loves it and all the girls have to have those chocolate covered strawberries and flowers," Mark Scarmardo with The Farm Patch said.

The Farm Patch locations are open until nine tonight to get your last minute holiday gifts. You can find their satellite shops by Outback Steakhouse and Rita's Flowers, and of course their main location on South College.

