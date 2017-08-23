Chrissy's Closet hosts back to school bash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If you are a student, worker, or a parent of College Station ISD then this you might have heard of Chrissy's Closet.

It is a unique store exclusively for those who need a little help. It started last October when CSISD was made aware of a need.

The store is open every Monday during the school year to help give clothes, shoes, and toiletries.

They have already helped hundreds and this Saturday, they hope to help even more before school starts with their back to school bash that starts at 9 a.m. at 1300 George Bush Dr.

