Christian Kirk to declare for NFL draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Aggie football star Christian Kirk announced Tuesday he plans to declare for the NFL draft.

It's been an amazing 3 years! Thanks & Gig'em forever!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ahO4wmMiDv — Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) January 2, 2018

In a statement on Twitter the wide receiver said his decision to commit to A&M was one of the best he's ever made. He thanked "everyone who has helped me get to this point", and said he's excited for the future.

2017 was Kirk's Junior year with the team, where he served as offensive captain and started all 12 games. He was also on the 2017 First Team All-SEC, and was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week in September.

© 2018 KAGS-TV