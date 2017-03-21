City of Bryan addresses community concerns for rental developments

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - Over the past few years the city of Bryan has seen a noticeable increase in its number of residents.

With the amount of growth has also come an increase in the re-subdivision of lots in established neighborhoods.

"In the last few years people have noticed that around town we have seen an increase in whenever a property is subdivided, and perhaps one house is torn down and three houses or four houses are put in its place," said city of Bryan Staff Planner Stephanie Doland.

The purpose of tonight's meeting was to allow residents to voice their concerns and provide community input in hopes to come up with a resolution.

Bryan resident Dense Fries feels that part of the problem is that these newly developed homes are bringing down the property value of those that were already there.

"You have a home that a person is living in that is their homestead and then two or three of these and then homes, and what you're seeing is a decrease in the property of the homes that were original homes in that neighborhood," said Fries.

Alex Long is a commercial developer in the city of College Station but owns property in Bryan.

Although he feels people should have the freedom to do what they choose with their property, he says he doesn't see any positive future for these rental developments.

"Instead of just turning a quick profit on every single one, I think there is some more responsibility that needs to be taken by both planning and zoning, city council and the developers themselves. I think it's important for the developers to realize the impact they are having on the neighborhoods," said Long.

