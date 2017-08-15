City of Bryan signs a deal with Texas National Guard

BRYAN, Texas - The Texas National Guard and the City of Bryan have signed an agreement that will let Bryan little leaguers continue to play at Bob Bond Park.

During this time, the City of Bryan is going to help the Texas National Guard find a new placement. Mayor Andrew Nelson says, they want to keep their friendly relationship a good one.

"They are a great part in our community, they have been here for 60 years, and we want to help them find a new home for the next 60 years," he said.

The National Guard has until 2019 to find a new place, which gives the City of Bryan a while to help them find it.

"That's why we gave ourselves through December 31st of next year, so we wouldn't feel in a rush, they have been here for 60 years and haven't had to look anywhere else," he said.

For now, fall ball is next thing on the list for the city.

