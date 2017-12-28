City to celebrate major changes for city golf course

BRYAN, Texas— The City of Bryan will say goodbye to the Travis B. Bryan Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, December 31st.

The celebration will take play at 11 a.m. and will include a Farewell Golf Tournament and a free lunch for the players.

The following week, on Tuesday, January 2nd, the new municipal golf course, City Course at the Phillips Event Center, will open to the public.

Owner and developer Wallace Phillips donated the land to the City of Bryan for the new course which is located on Briarcrest Drive.

The grand opening celebration for the City Course will be on January 18th at the Phillips Event Center from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

