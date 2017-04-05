Cleveland Zoo expecting baby rhino

(Photo: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (Photo: CLEVELAND METROPARKS Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND -- Step aside, April… There's a new animal watch about to begin!

A baby is coming soon to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

“We’re expecting an addition!” the zoo tweeted early Wednesday morning. “Kibbibi, a 13.5-year-old Eastern Black Rhino is expecting a calf!”

Zoo officials say the baby rhino's birth is expected in early spring 2018.

"Throughout Kibbibi's pregnancy, guests can share her journey with special, educational opportunities at the zoo, including a special photo opportunity located at the rhino's habitat," zoo officials said.

The eastern black rhino is listed as "critically endangered" with less than 750 left in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss.

The zoo teased this announcement by posting an ultrasound on social media Tuesday night.

