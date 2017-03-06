(Photo: Editor Editor, KAGS)

College Station Animal Control needs your help locating a dog involved in a biting incident.

On March 5. around 6 PM a female jogger stopped to pet a leashed dog at Mid-Town Townhomes in the 1800 Holleman Drive.

The victim pet the dog without incident, but when she started to jog away the dog bit her on the left side of her body.

The dog was described as medium to large in size with a white color, and it needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call (979) 764-3600.

(© 2017 KAGS)