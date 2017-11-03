College Station company prints like a champ

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - After the Astros World Series clinching out, it was celebration time for many fans, but for CC Creations it was back to work.

"After they clinched the series Wednesday night, we cranked up the press and started it rolling," said Senior VP of Operations Jason Bayer.

From printing, to packaging to the shelves of stores. The production team has been working around the clock to fill orders.

"We're averaging about 450 shirt an hour," said Bayer.

That number in bulk translates to roughly 45 thousands shirts in less than 12 hours, but before production, it all starts with the design.

The team says they had the designed prepped and ready to go well before the Astros win.

Fortunately for them, that win actually happened.

"Our printers will have an order with all of the specifications on what the colors are and printing order, and if the print looks good then we are all good to rock and roll," said Art Director Matt Bayer.

And despite the hours and hours of or restless work, CC Creation says they are always willing to do what it takes to keep the customers smiling.

"Our team is all in and they do whatever it takes. I cant say enough about our production team in our facility.The good thing is that a lot of them are Houston Astros fans so they are excited about delivering for our customers," said Jason Bayer.

Although CC creations does not sell these shirts directly, you can find one at local sporting goods stores such as Academy and Dicks.

