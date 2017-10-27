College Station Fire Department on the streets, saving lives

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- Some local first responders have been out on the streets and although they’re not fighting fires, they’re still saving lives.

On Friday, members of the College Station Fire Department were collecting money for their annual Fill the Boot campaign.

The first responders were stationed at intersections along Texas Avenue in College Station, collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Even though this is a nationwide event, some of the money raised will help kids in the Brazos Valley.

“This is just our opportunity to give back to the community, and not just our community but the nation as a whole,” said College Station firefighter and paramedic, Matt Winkler.

Winkler said the Fill the Boot campaign involves over 100,000 first responders across the country and has raised over $24 million.

Some of the money raised goes toward research and raising awareness.

A spokesperson from the MDA said that money raised also allows 100 children from the Brazos Valley the opportunity to attend Camp for All every summer.

“It really changes their lives and puts it in perspective to give them a place where they have handicap accessible activities...and gives them amazing opportunities,” said Katelyn Alexander, Fundraising Coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“These are local kids that the firefighters know that get to go every year,” she added.

The College Station Fire Department will continue the Fill the Boot campaign on Saturday along Texas Avenue and other major intersections in College Station.

“Every little bit helps, everything that we can put towards MDA helps us to develop research and ultimately a cure,” said Winkler.

© 2017 KAGS-TV