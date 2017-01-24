College Station hires new fire chief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - College Station has hired Jonathan McMahan as the new fire chief.

McMahan is coming to the Brazos Valley from Tucson, Arizona where he has been fire chief and regional manager since 2013. He has been in the firefighting industry for more than 25 years.

Here is a list of where McMahan has worked in the past.

He is set to start at the end of February.

· 2013-2017: Fire Chief and Regional Director | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2012-2013: Battalion Chief | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2010-2012: Captain/Paramedic | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2005-2010: Engineer/Paramedic | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2003-2005: Firefighter/EMT | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 1996-2001: Firefighter/EMT/Training Captain | Curry County, Oregon

· 1989-1995: Firefighter/EMT/Fire Marshal | Caddo Mills, Texas

· 2013-2017: Fire Chief and Regional Director | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2012-2013: Battalion Chief | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2010-2012: Captain/Paramedic | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2005-2010: Engineer/Paramedic | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 2003-2005: Firefighter/EMT | Rural Metro FD, Tucson, Ariz.

· 1996-2001: Firefighter/EMT/Training Captain | Curry County, Oregon

· 1989-1995: Firefighter/EMT/Fire Marshal | Caddo Mills, Texas

(© 2017 KAGS)