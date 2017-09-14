College Station man charged with stalking

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston Police say a College Station man has turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest.

According to a woman in Galveston, 28 year old Garrett Dikes was stalking her. She called police, and they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Dikes was coincidentally reported 'missing' and 'wanted' at the same time. His family filed a report with College Station Police saying they hadn't heard from him.

According to Galveston PD, a security camera had an image of Dikes wearing brown shorts and a brown shirt on Tuesday. He allegedly abandoned his truck and was traveling on foot.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Dikes turned himself in via phone call and is currently in the Galveston County Jail.

Dikes was arrested and charged with stalking back in 2012 in Brazos County.

