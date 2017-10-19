College Station man setenced to 35 years in prison for Arson

A college Station man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of Arson of a Habitation.

Logan Newsome, 30, of College Station, was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a jury today.

On Oct. 18 a jury convicted Newsome of Arson of a Habitation.

Newsome’s conviction stems from a fire he set inside the home of his girlfriend on October 25, 2015 at the Briarwood Apartment Complex near the Post Oak Mall in College Station.

On October 25, 2015 residents of the Briarwood Apartment Complex were awakened by smoke in their apartments leading them to call 911.

The College Station Fire Department responded and found that the Victim’s apartment was on fire and filled with heavy smoke. Firefighters rescued two residents from a second floor window because smoke prevented them from exiting through their door.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of Newsome’s prior criminal history, including convictions for Burglary of a Habitation, Theft, Criminal Mischief and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The jury also saw evidence that Newsome has been disciplined numerous times in the Brazos County Jail.

“Domestic Violence is about control. In an effort to control his victim, Newsome endangered the lives of numerous others by using fire as a weapon," said Ryan Calvert and Jessica Escue. "This jury’s verdict made our community a safer place. Our office is grateful for the bravery and work of the College Station Fire Department.”

