College Station man to transport goods to Harvey Victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A College Station man and his massive former military truck, are on a mission to send relief items for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston.

“It's just a big toy that me and the family take camping, go playing, go to the beach,” Kenneth Vrazel said, the owner of this custom military truck. “It's just a toy.”

He lived in Houston for 12 years before coming to College Station.

“I know the roads before I moved up [to College Station],” Vrazel said. "I know the roads I know the truck and what it can do.”

It's already caught the attention with a local company, CapRock ER of College Station.Kenneth has been at CapRock ER as a patient, now a friend of Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson was compelled by his generosity and has promised to fund his trip.

"We wanted to help him and so we promised to sponsor him, whatever his needs are,” Dr. Wilson said.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but they're really referring to the hospitality of how Texans take care of Texans.

"If I can't find the shelter that wants it, I'll go to the next," Vrazel said. “I'm going to do everything I can to get as much as I can to anybody.”

The vehicle will be at the Walmart on Longmire Road on Wednesday. August 29th, 2017 between 10 AM and 3 PM. They are looking for Diapers, wipes, baby food, formula, water bottles, and non-perishable food.





