Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas and College Station Medical Center will celebrate the opening of the new Ronald McDonald Family Room® with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of the new facility on Jan. 12.

The ribbon cutting will take place at College Station Medical Center at 11:30 a.m.

This is the second Family Room to open in the Brazos Valley.

Ronald McDonald Family Rooms are comforting havens located inside the hospitals.

Typically located near the neonatal intensive care units, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms offer families a nurturing place to rest and regroup while staying close to their hospitalized children.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room at College Station Medical Center is the sixth Family Room to open since 2009.

The space is 1,000 square feet with a living room, kitchen/dining, two bedrooms, two full baths and laundry facilities.

Families also have access to computers, the Internet, the children’s play area and an outside garden patio.



