College Station Police Department needs assistance identifying burglary suspects and their vehicle

Aaron Alcozer, KAGS 5:25 PM. CDT March 24, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- - College Station Police Department needs your assistance identifying suspects and their vehicle in two building burglaries.

The incident occurred sometime between mid-January and March 15, and the suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid to late 90’s Ford Ranger pick-up.  

A trailer with lawn equipment was taken during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the vehicle used in this crime and/or the suspects is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-7694-3600.  

 


