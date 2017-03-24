College Station Police Department needs assistance identifying burglary suspects and their vehicle

Anyone with information about the vehicle used in this crime and/or the suspects is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-7694-3600. (Photo: KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- - College Station Police Department needs your assistance identifying suspects and their vehicle in two building burglaries.

The incident occurred sometime between mid-January and March 15, and the suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid to late 90’s Ford Ranger pick-up.

A trailer with lawn equipment was taken during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the vehicle used in this crime and/or the suspects is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-7694-3600.





